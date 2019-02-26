The British government has called on India and Pakistan to pursue diplomatic solutions in the wake of the Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt held telephonic conversations with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said in a statement.

“The Foreign Secretary highlighted the UK’s concern about the enduring threat to regional stability from terrorism.

“He encouraged Pakistan and India to improve cooperation and find diplomatic solutions that will create greater stability and trust in the region,” the FCO said hours before Indian fighter jets struck Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest camp in Pakistan in a pre-dawn attack.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control (LoC) on the Pakistani side in a pre-dawn strike, 12 days after the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) carried out the Pulwama attack in Kashmir.

Hunt condemned the Pulwama terror attack and expressed condolences to all those affected, it said.

The FCO statement came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 suicide attack by JeM terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama.

The FCO said that the UK minister reiterated with both Indian and Pakistani counterparts that Britain was committed to working with both India and Pakistan as well as international partners at the United Nations to ensure that those responsible for the attack are held to account.