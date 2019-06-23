Finally, the United Nations, which in my opinion has gone rogue long back, has come up with a fairytale inventing involvement of Saudi Crown Prince Salman Bin Mohammad in Jamal Khashoggi death mystery. For some unknown reason, the United Nations, instead of playing a role in ensuring global peace and stability has on a number of occasions had sided with terror-patron nations like Iran or terrorist entities like Hamas. In many cases, it even has shown its wrong tendencies of conspiracy theorists. This time they have once again repeated the same thing. The United Nation’s outrageous statement inventing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s “involvement” behind Jamal Khashoggi’s mysterious death. It is not anymore surprising seeing UN’s extreme enthusiasm in putting false blame on the Saudi Crown Prince as Jamal Khashoggi was not only a member of notorious Muslim Brotherhood but also was an exposed sympathizer of Al Qaeda.

Who Khashoggi was really?

Jamal Khashoggi had many friends among the Muslim Brotherhood and, as his colleague, David Ignatius reported days after his disappearance, had joined the movement himself as a young man before apparently shifting away from it later in his career. No one who knew Jamal at all is surprised by these facts, no matter with what lurid framing they are now “revealed”.

Khashoggi was a full-bore Muslim Brotherhood member with an agenda of Islamisation of the Arab world and creating total anarchy in the Middle East. Though he was born in Saudi Arabia, Khashoggi was never a proud Arab. Instead, he had always acted as a mercenary of anti-Arab forces and according to some documents; Jamal Khashoggi was even maintaining discreet connections with Iran and the anti-Saudi bloc.

It may be mentioned here that Saudi Arabia considers the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist entity.

During his life, Jamal Khashoggi met Osama Bin Laden on a number of occasions and had been a diehard supporter of Bin Laden and Al Qaeda.

Lawrence Wright, author of The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11 title and tell the story of Al-Qaeda’s notorious attacks on New York and Washington. In one paragraph, Wright mentions a close friend of Bin Laden’s who shared the latter’s ambition to “establish an Islamic state anywhere”.

That friend was Jamal Khashoggi. Both Bin Laden and Khashoggi were at the time active members of the Muslim Brotherhood and later Bin Laden would split from the Brotherhood to form with Abdullah Azzam Al-Qaeda, the most dangerous organization in the world. Khashoggi, Bin Laden, and Azzam were all the merry companions of the same extremist group.

On page 78 of his book, Wright quoted Khashoggi as saying that he and Bin Laden believed that “the first one [Islamic state] would lead to another, and that would have a domino effect which could reverse the history of mankind.” The noun phrase looming tower in the book’s title was taken from Surah An-Nisa in the Holy Quran and clearly refers to the attack on the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York.

Due to his intimacy with Bin Laden, Jamal Khashoggi had all the enthusiasms in writing extensively in favour of ‘Saudi Mujahideen’. He was also an active activist in favour of Bin Laden and had offered his services as a media covert-advisor to Al Qaeda.

On May 4, 1988, the Saudi daily Arab News published a report by Jamal Khashoggi about his tour in Afghanistan in the company of Al-Qaeda operatives. Even though Khashoggi was just a journalist doing a report, the photos published with the article show him wearing Afghani garb and shouldering an RBG rocket launcher.

Less known perhaps is that US federal prosecutors had in 2002 indicted Enaam Arnaout, head of an Illinois Islamic charity, who was shown in the same Arab News report walking next to Bin Laden. Arnaout was charged with “conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists, racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to launder money and money laundering and wire fraud”.

David Horowitz, a prominent scholar, and writer wrote, “He [Khashoggi] was a Muslim Brotherhood operative, a pro-jihad, pro-Iranian, pro-Erdogan Jew hater. A supporter of Iran. Basically, he died like a warrior on the wrong side of the war on terror”.

A lot of investigative and truth-seeking journalists have investigated the past of Jamal Khashoggi and most of them came up with the conclusion saying Khashoggi was a Muslim Brotherhood member, a jihadist and exposed promoter of Bin Laden and Al Qaeda. But none of them could dig further into the case to know, Jamal Khashoggi was under monthly payroll of the Iranian regime while his fiancé Hatice Cengiz is a deep-cover agent of Turkish spy agency Millî İstihbarat Teşkilatı [National Intelligence Organization].

Crown Prince Salman a victim:

Clearly, Saudi Crown Prince Salman Bin Mohammad has fallen victim of some unethical journalists and those cohorts or Iran and militancy, simply because of the reason as he has been making relentless efforts in saving the Middle East from the evil paws of Iran and jihadists. He also has been fighting corruption, which for obvious reason must have made a lot of influential and wealthy people unhappy.

Crown Prince Salman has emerged as a very dynamic, pragmatic, bold, courageous and visionary leader not only in Saudi Arabia but in the entire Arab world. To tarnish his great image by attempting to turn him into a controversial figure, sympathisers of Iran and terrorist groups like Al Qaeda, Islamic State, etc., are trying to put the false blame of Khashoggi’s death on him, which not only is sad but also is a naked exposition of unethical journalism.

