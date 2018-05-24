Landing system upgrading work is taking heavy toll in delays of flights. Slowly the delay is reduced to 30 minutes but the same position will continue till 5th June and that is a long period. Mumbai International Airport project needs more positive approach for a speedy start and finish to the work in hand. Airport problems are too many. We saw near misses and hits in recent times. The runway should have the mandatory side strips to cushion planes in case of skids or advantageous position. This will affect the movement of a big air crafts. The exact height will have to be determined and corrective measures will have to be taken to set right the shortcomings. Even though the airport authorities were informed about the work well in advance, the summer rush of passengers suffer because of the undue delay and spend more of their time at the Mumbai airport. The delay is taking place from the start of the journey and further delays upset the travel plans.

