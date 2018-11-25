“In view of the rampant loot of consumers by the electric supply/distribution companies there is an urgent need to protect consumer interest by bringing all such companies under the ambit of RTI” said RTI Activist Anil Galgali at a function organized by Communist Party of India at it’s Andheri ITECH office.

On this moment Galgali making the consumers aware about the provisions of 2013 Indian Electricity Act whereby a written complaint can be filed by every consumer for excess billing and an appeal if required can also be filed as per the provisions of the 2013 Indian Electricity Act to get justice. The consumer should be aware that on receipt of excess bill, the Chief Engineer, Department of Energy and Public Works Department is the nodal officer for grievance redressal and should be approached by the consumer for corrective action. “BEST and Mahavitaran are both under the RTI ambit and similarly Adani, Tata, Torrent and other private companies should also be brought under RTI Act so that the consumer will be in a better position to seek clarifications from the private companies on the excess billings,” said Galgali.

Other Key person who delivered his view, Anil Gachke said that there is a shortage of experts in the Electric Regulatory Board and in general state governments do not seem to care more about the consumer compared to private companies. The price of electricity is within the purview of the state government which doesn’t seem to be working for the benefit of the common man. The private players do not always act in the interest of the consumer and use various arm twisting tactics to increase the price. Hence, the need of the hour is coming together of all consumers and unitedly fighting against this loot, said Gachke.

“Comrade Prakash Reddy, General Secretary of Mumbai unit of Communist Party of India emphasised the need to unitedly pressurise the government to act in consumer interest and if need be conduct mass agitation for the same. Charul Joshi, Dayanand Rane and other members of CPI from various regions were present during the occasion,” Galgali added.