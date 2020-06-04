The US Ambassador to India Ken Juster has apologized to India after a statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the US Embassy in Washington DC was vandalized.

“So sorry to see the desecration of the Gandhi statue in Wash, DC. Please accept our sincere apologies. Appalled as well by the horrific death of George Floyd & the awful violence & vandalism. We stand against prejudice & discrimination of any type. We will recover & be better,” Juster said on Twitter.

The incident is reported to have taken place on the intervening night of June 2 and 3. The officials of the Indian embassy informed the State Department and registered a complaint with the local law enforcement agencies.

On Wednesday, a team of officials from Metropolitan Police visited the site and started conducting inquiries.

Vandalism of the statue of the apostle of peace comes during the week of nationwide protests against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.