The United-States based universities are waiting for the Indian students to enroll themselves across different fields as part of International students program, assures Chief of Mission from the United States embassy in New Delhi, Mary Kay Carlson on the Student Visa Day.

An event was held on Wednesday at the US embassy in New Delhi aimed at easing the process of applying visa to the US by the Indian students.

The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, and Consulates General in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai, welcomed more than 4,000 Indian students applying for visas to study in the United States.

It was attended by the Indian students currently studying in the US or those seeking admission there and also by various relevant officials.

During the event, Carlson told agencies, “Around 1, 86,000 students are already part of the Visa program and their number is growing. We are very excited to welcome you (Indian students) to the US across all fields of endeavor weather its Science, Technology, engineering, and Math (STEM), Law, or liberal studies we welcome every student to find their fate in small-level colleges, universities, and PhD program.”

She further said that as per their talks to US-based Indian students they fell welcomed inside the US campus as she focused on strengthening people-to-people ties between the US and India.

One of the students who was attending the event said, “The process of applying for visas was not complicated though, applying to the universities itself was a long process but once you get through them you just need to apply for visas.”

Further, a firm named EducationUSA imparted pre-departure information to the students.

As per a press release by the US embassy in New Delhi, “In 2017, more than 186,000 Indian students enrolled in U.S. institutions of higher education; more than double the number of students from a decade ago, and a 12-percent increase from 2016. India is the second-leading place of origin for students coming to the United States; Indians represent over 17 percent of the total international student population in the United States.”

Earlier on April 2, The United States Embassy at a session titled, “Open House at the Consular Section – The right way to apply for a US visa”, advised the Indian students to exercise caution while applying for the US visa and be wary of bogus visa rules.