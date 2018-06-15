The United States (US) ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said the US Mission in India strongly condemns the killing of Rising Kashmir editor, Shujaat Bukhari.

Juster took to Twitter to offer condolences to the family and friends of Bukhari, and also the kin of the two security officers present with him.

“The U.S. Mission in India strongly condemns the killing of #ShujaatBukhari, a highly-respected journalist and the Editor-in-Chief of @RisingKashmir, and security officers Hamid Chaudhary and Mumtaz Awan. We offer our sincere condolences to their family, friends, and colleagues,” he tweeted.

On Thursday, Bukhari was shot dead by terrorists in Press Colony in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, minutes before Iftaar- the breaking of fast in the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

When people in the Valley looked forward to the sighting of Eid’s crescent, terrorists shot Bukhari dead, leaving him in a pool of blood, and his body ridden with bullets.