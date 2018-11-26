Hafiz Saeed sets up a 24-hour cyber cell to engineer terror attacks against India, reports claim that whenever Saeed visited Lahore, the cyber war against India was discussed on priority as a social media conference of the Cyber Team of Jamaat-ud-Dawah. Saeed runs the Lahore-based Jamaat-ud-Dawa, which he claims is a humanitarian charity. The JuD has been blacklisted by the US, which has described it as a foreign terrorist organisation. The UN declared Saeed as a terrorist in December 2008. Saeed is a major nuisance in the already strained relationship between India and Pakistan. There were reports that to make communication secure, terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had developed a mobile application to stay in touch with its operatives in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the intelligence inputs, Saeed has been repeatedly provoking terrorists against India and delivering ‘motivational’ speeches in the terrorist camps to engineer terror acts. Saeed, who orchestrated November 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people were killed, roams around freely in Pakistan despite being a designated terrorist. He is the brain behind many terror attacks in India, now he is preparing virtual attacks on cyberspace. The mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Hafiz Saeed is believed to have visited LeT camps and motivated recruits to kill Hindus and Indians. Advancing from terror attack, Saeed is now prepared for cyber attacks too. He has recruited youth to spread his propaganda online. Hope, the Indian government and its cyber experts take a note of it and get prepared to secure the Internet.

The 26/11 attack case has entered into the 10th year but none of its seven suspects in Pakistan has been punished yet, showing that the case had never been in its priority list. Another major terrorist attack in India of the magnitude similar to the 26/11 strike originating from Pakistan could easily escalate into a regional war, scholars, former diplomats, and the US officials have warned ahead of the 10th anniversary of the deadly Mumbai terror attack. More than 166 people, including Americans, were killed in the attack. Nine of the attackers were killed by the police while lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was captured and hanged after handed down death sentence by an Indian court. It is an affront to the families of the victims that, after 10 years, those who planned the Mumbai attack have still not been convicted for their involvement, in spite, we all knowing that who is the culprit and where the attack was planned. America like the strongest nation is announcing the third such cash reward made available by the Department of State Rewards for Justice (RFJ) Program. The United States is committed to working with our international partners to identify and bring to justice those responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attack.

Earlier, the department had announced a bounty of $10 million for the LeT founder Hafiz Mohammad Saeed and $2 million for Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, another senior leader of the group. Saeed has not faced trial in the case in Pakistan. Another prime accused in the case, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, is presently out on bail. The trial in the case in Pakistan hasn’t been completed even a decade after the attacks. All these three people are known to be in Pakistan and country like America just announcing bounties but Interpol failed to track them. The same American agency that killed Osama bin Laden, are finding it difficult to reach Saeed. In 2008, Pakistan’s promise of acting against the LeT and those involved in the Mumbai attack prevented escalation of India-Pakistan hostilities. The US also helped calm things down by sharing intelligence with both Pakistan and India.

Headley, who was arrested by the US authorities, confessed to them about his role in the 26/11 attacks in 2010. In 2013, a US court sentenced him to 35 years’ imprisonment for a dozen federal terrorism crimes related to his role in the Mumbai attacks. Headley is an American terrorist of Pakistani origin and a spy who conspired with the Lashkar-e-Taiba Islamist organisation and Pakistani intelligence officers in plotting the 2008 Mumbai attacks. America should actually interrogate Hadley to nab the propagators of the terror attack; just by announcing bounty neither America is doing any favour nor Pakistan by sheltering the terrorists. Pakistan should nab the culprits and bring them before the law. Killing is the most barbaric act; Pakistan should make a better image rather than being a rogue state. After the November 2008 Mumbai attacks, India submitted a formal request to the UN Security Council to put the group Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed on the list of individuals and organisations sanctioned by the United Nations for association with terrorism. India has accused the organisation and its leader, Hafiz of being virtually interchangeable with LeT. Hafiz Muhammad Saeed denied a link between LeT and JuD, just as a formality on December 11, 2008, Hafiz Saeed was placed under house arrest when the United Nations declared Jamaat-ud-Dawa to be a LeT front. But within a few months of time, the Lahore High Court deeming the containment to be unconstitutional ordered Hafiz Muhammad Saeed to be released. India quickly expressed its disappointment with the decision but didn’t do anything much to extradite him.

