More than 5,000 complaints of H-1B visa fraud and abuse have been received by a federal agency on a dedicated email helpline that was launched by the Trump administration last year, an official said.

“As of May 21, 2018, the USCIS has received over 5,000 tips to the dedicated H-1B email address,” Philip Smith, a Spokesperson for the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) told PTI.

After US President Donald Trump Signed “Buy American, Hire American” executive order last year, Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate (FDNS) established email addresses dedicated to receiving information about suspected H-1B and H-2B fraud or abuse.

FDNS leads USCIS’s efforts to combat immigration benefit fraud.

The USCIS, however, did not provide any other details with regard to the nature of complaints, the companies involved and which country’s high-tech professionals were the victims of H-1B visa fraud and abuse.

“Pursuant to the Buy American, Hire American Executive Order, FDNS has helped the agency investigate the H-1B program to protect American workers,” Smith said.

Employers who abuse H-1B visa program may negatively affect US workers, decreasing wages and opportunities as they import more workers from abroad, it said.

Highly popular among Indian technology professional, the H-1B visa is normally issued for three years and renewed for another three years.

The US Congress has a cap of 65,000 H-1B visas per year.

It also issues another 20,000 H-1B visas to those who have masters and higher education from a US academic institute.