The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has completed the task of skill mapping of 14.75 lakh migrant workers who have returned to the state during lockdown. According to the official spokesman, the skill mapping of migrant workers will help in providing employment for them.

Those working in the real estate business constitute nearly 1,51,492 lakh workers while those skilled in furniture and fitting are 26,989.

The number of building decorators are 26,041 and those skilled in-home decoration are 12,633. Among the migrant workers, 10,000 are drivers and 1,558 are automobile technicians while 4,680 are electricians.

Technicians for home appliances are 5,884, para-medics are 596, dressmakers are 12,103 and beauticians are 1,274. Carpet makers among migrants are 1,294 and those who have been working as security guards are 3,364.

“The government is preparing to provide employment based on the skills to all migrant workers which will also ensure their social security. So far, 25 lakh migrants have returned to the state,” said the government spokesman.

The Yogi government will now provide the workforce to other states only on the condition that the states guarantee social security for them.

The migrant workers will be given insurance cover and the government will also provide accommodation to them if the employment takes them to another district.