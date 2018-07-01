The death toll in the bus accident in Nainidanda has risen to 47, according to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

11 people have been injured, out of which nine have been admitted to the primary health centre in Dhumakot and, two have been referred to Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar Hospital.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the Centre has assured “all possible help”.

“I am going to inspect the site of the accident. I spoke to Rajnath Singh Ji and JP Nadda Ji, who has assured all possible help,” said Uttarakhand CM.

A bus fell down a gorge in Nainidanda area of Pauri Garhwal district Sunday morning.

Rescue operations carried out by the SDRF, police, and local administration.

The Chief Minister has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the dead. He also assured that the government will take care of the treatment of all those injured.