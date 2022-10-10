Representative Image

Five more bodies were airlifted to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Uttarkashi’s Matli on Monday.

According to the officials, so far, a total of 26 bodies have been airlifted from Droupadi’s Danda II mountain peak which was hit by a huge avalanche on the morning of October 4.

“Five more bodies have been airlifted to ITBP camp in Matli, today. A total of 26 dead bodies have been airlifted from mount Draupadi Ka Danda-2 till now,” the ITBP informed.

On Saturday, at least seven bodies were brought from the advanced base camp to the Matli helipad. According to the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), as many as 29 persons including two instructors and 27 trainees went missing when the avalanche hit Draupadi ka Danda mountain peak in Uttarakhand.

Personnel from various teams of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), the Air Force, the Army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the High Altitude War School in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir have been deployed in the rescue operations.

Mountaineers from the NIM participating in a training course were trapped in a glacier crevice on Tuesday morning after an avalanche hit the peak. The team was returning after summiting. About 41 trainees and instructors of the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering were hit by an avalanche.

The institute said that the Advanced Mountaineering Course commenced on September 14 at NIM Uttarkashi. The course moved to the mountain on September 23 with 41 people- 34 trainees and seven instructors and one nursing assistant. The group arrived at the Base Camp on September 25.

As per the training programme, the course was conducted for high altitude training from October 2-October 4.

After summiting the 5,670 metre altitude Mt Draupadi ka Danda II the team was on its way back when the avalanche struck at around 8:45 am above camp 1 in which 34 trainees and 7 instructors got caught, according to a release by the NIM on October 4.