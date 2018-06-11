All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday informed that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s condition is stable.

“Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s condition is stable and a team of doctors under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS are conducting tests,” AIIMS.

Earlier in the day, Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS for a routine-check-up, according to doctors.

The Director of AIIMS while confirming the same, said in a statement, “Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for routine check-up and investigations. He will be under the supervision of Dr. Randeep Guleria.”

The 93-year-old stalwart was the first ever person from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to have become the nation’s prime minister.

Vajpayee served for two terms twice – briefly in 1996 and between1998 to 2004. Currently, he is the oldest living Prime Minister of India.

Vajpayee is also a well-renowned poet. His birthday, which falls on December 25, is celebrated as ‘Good Governance Day’ by the BJP.

In 2015, Vajpayee was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.