A 21-year-old man, arrested for killing his mother last year, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking bail on the ground that he is of an unsound mind.

Siddhant Ganore, a college student, was arrested for allegedly killing his mother, Deepali, at their residence in suburban Vakola on May 23, 2017.

He stabbed his mother multiple times and then fled, according to the police.

His father Dyaneshwar, a police officer, later found the body when he returned home late that night.

The police had also found a message written in blood next to the woman’s body that read: “Tired of her, catch me and hang me :).”

The accused was subsequently apprehended at a hotel in Rajasthan and arrested on May 26 last year.

A sessions court in February this year rejected an application filed by his father seeking the court to release his son on bail, pending trial.

The lower court had relied on a mental health report submitted by the state-run J J Hospital and said there was no evidence that Ganore was suffering from any mental illness.

Ganore then approached the high court seeking bail. He claimed that he should be released pending trial, as he was of an unsound mind and hence incapable of presenting his defence, as per provisions under Section 330 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Section 330 of CrPC says if any accused is found to be of an unsound mind or incapable of making his defence, then the court may release him/her after being satisfied that he or she shall be properly taken care of and shall not injure themselves or any other person.

Ganore’s bail plea will be heard by HC on June 5.