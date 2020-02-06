Vasai man crushed by lift in Mulund; dies

In a shocking accident, a 40-year-old man who was repairing a lift of a housing complex in Mulund died after the lift accidentally started crushing him to the side wall. The incident took place in the afternoon around 12 pm at New PMGP Society in Mulund East when the victim was carrying out repair work in the housing complex society. He died on the spot.

The victim has been identified as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Vasai who working as a technician with Omega Lifts.

According to the Navghar police, the residents of the society had complained that the lift in ‘I’ wing was not functioning properly. The life was automatically stopping on 7th and 15th floor as the work was not done properly by the builder. And the society members had complained about the problem to Yadav. When he was doing the repair work, someone from the 13th floor pressed the lift button and the lift started crushing him.

Soon after, Yadav was rushed to the Mulund General Hospital. However he was pronounced dead before admission. Currently, the police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and negligence case against unknown persons.