The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Sunday, clarified that it is not collecting any fund for the construction of the proposed Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

The international secretary-general of VHP Milind Parande, said in a statement, “Since 1989, neither VHP nor Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas had collected or made any announcement to collect funds for the Temple at the birthplace of Bhagwan Shri Ram.”

He further continued stating, “In the present time too, VHP or Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas had neither made any such appeal nor doing so.”

On that VHP Spokesperson, Vinod Bansal said, "Vishva Hindu Parishad today clarified that we are not collecting any fund for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple."

Reportedly, On November 9, the Supreme Court gave the historic verdict on the disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindu side. It directed the Centre to set up a trust within 3 months for the purpose of the construction of the Ram temple in the once disputed land. Also, the apex court further directed the Central Government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

It is reported that, on December 6, 1992, thousands of Kar Sevaks who pledged their allegiance to VHP had demolished the Babri Masjid which stood at the disputed land.