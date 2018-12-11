A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed the CBI plea seeking permission to take specimens of signature and handwriting samples of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman who has been chargesheeted in the graft-tainted AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar passed the order after Michel’s counsel said he has no objections to the CBI’s plea and he wanted to prove his client’s innocence.

The CBI has said Michel’s handwriting and signature samples are required to match them with the documents which are already in the possession of the agency.