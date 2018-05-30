Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic has already created a much hype not only amongst the movie-goers and fans but also in the B-town. Now with the release of the much-awaited trailer, it has become the talk of the town as the film marks Rajkumar Hirani’s return to Bollywood as a director after four years. Ranbir Kapoor essays the role of one of Bollywood’s most popular and controversial actors.

The intrigued trailer depicts Sanjay Dutt’s journey from his early life as the son of veteran actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt to his dark times in the world of drugs and the infamous 1993 bomb blast controversy, the film touches upon every known and lesser-known facts about the actor.

While the trailer of the film has already garnered a positive response from the fans and industry insiders, the trailer buzz has been immense. Ranbir Kapoor seems to have thrown himself into the part of the controversial actor, almost inhabiting his skin and getting his minutest mannerisms right. Trailer launch of Sanju saw a star-studded affair with the cast of the film— Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal attending the event along with Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Co-produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju is scheduled to release on June 29.

The film boasts an ensemble cast which includes Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Dia Mirza and Karishma Tanna.