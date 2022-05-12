Image: Agency

The BMC has requested citizens to keep the required stock of water on the day before the cut and to sparingly use water during the cut.

Amid micro-tunnelling work, there can be water scarcity in the city. The areas where water supply is expected to be affected include, Kurla, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Sion, King Circle, Matunga, and Parel. A 24-hour water cut is to be planned next week due to Phase-I of the diversion of waterways by the micro-tunnelling method by the BMC at Municipal Colony, Vidyavihar. The water cut will be from Wednesday (May 18) at 10 am to Thursday (May 19) at 10 am.

During this period, they will shut down the water supply in some parts of the eastern suburbs and there will also be a low-pressure supply in some other parts. Low-pressure supply on all four days will be available in Santa Cruz (East), Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra, Khar and Santacruz (West). On May 18 and May 20 there will be no water supply to Kalbadevi, C P Tank Girgaum, Girgaum, Thakurdwar, Mumbai Central, Khetwadi, Tardeo and Babulnath.

Meanwhile, the present 100% water cut was partially lifted on Thursday itself in Kalbadevi, CP Tank, Girgaum, Thakurdwar, Mumbai Central, Khetwadi, Tardeo and Babulnath. Other areas like Bandra, Khar and Santacruz(west), Santacruz(east) and Bandra-Kurla Complex with low pressures with a 25%

water cut in the entire G-North ward in Dadar and G-South ward in Lower Parel was restored on Thursday, as work on the tunnel to fit 2,400-mm butterfly valve and 2,450-mm diameter T branch on 2,450-mm Vaitarna main as part of the 3,000-mm Maroshi Vakola-Mahim-Ruparel tunnel work was completed on Thursday morning.

The BMC’s hydraulic department conducted a ‘Stop Leakage Save Water’ campaign on April 25. A report submitted by the hydraulic department on Thursday said the K-East ward in Andheri (East) had maximum water leakages while A-ward in Fort had the least leakages.