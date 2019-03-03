The West Bengal government is committed to protect wildlife and conserve forests, and has been doing so for the last seven years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

“Forests and wildlife are our assets. Conservation of this spectacular bio-diversity is our responsibility. Our Government in #Bangla has been committed to protection of wildlife and conservation of forests over the last seven years. #WorldWildlifeDay,” Banerjee tweeted.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 20, 2013, had decided to proclaim March 3, the day of the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), as World Wildlife Day.