The greatest man-made disaster towards green environment comes from the use of plastic, especially the thin film variety. This writer while touring vast areas of southern India was pleasantly surprised to see the strict enforcement of the plastic ban. During my visit to Mahabaleshwar, Aurangabad, Pune last year, I have noticed awareness about ill effects of plastic. It is heartening to note that by and large India has become active in banning plastic totally. It is however deplorable that West Bengal turns a blind eye when it comes to banning and enforcement of the ban on thin film plastic must be vested interest working against the interest of common people. Bengal is behind saving environmental dangers.

CK Ramanathan

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)