Unhappy with exit polls prediction Trinamool Congress is busy with post-poll calculations based on the reports received from districts a senior party leader stated. Disregarding the exit poll predictions he said, “We do not have to feel anxious about results of exit polls which in most cases don’t match. We rely on our internal party report. We also have reports from districts and each and every constituency,” said a senior party leader.

According to party sources, TMC leadership is interacting with various opposition parties in the country. “Most of these exit polls are unverified and biased towards BJP. We are not worried about the exit polls. TMC will play a vital role. It is for sure that the BJP has lost the election,” said another TMC leader on the condition of anonymity.

In West Bengal some of the exit polls mentioned that TMC will win 24 seats and BMC bagging 16 seats the Congress two and Left drawing a blank. The exit polls telecast by Times Now gave the NDA 296 and 306 seats while they projected 126 and 132 for the Congress led UPA.