Singer Zayn Malik says he does not want to put a ”label” on his relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

In March, the duo announced they had split after dating for around two years, but were subsequently spotted kissing on the streets of New York City, prompting speculation that they had rekindled their romance.

“I’m really thankful that I met her… We’re adults. We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations. I had a very negative outlook on things (while recording my first solo album).

“That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever was running through my body at the time. She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle,” Zayn told GQ magazine.

The British singer and the fashionista started dating in late 2015 and went public with their relationship by appearing together at the Met Gala in May 2016. They were photographed together on the August 2017 cover of Vogue magazine.