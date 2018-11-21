Kareena Kapoor Khan has lauded the women who have had the courage to share their stories about harassment at the workplace.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ star stated that it is important to address these issues as the stories do provide impetus to women to speak up.

Kareena, who was speaking at a launch event of ‘What Women Want’, was asked if women require more than what the industry is giving in terms of security and safety.

“The fact that so many women have come out and spoken is a start. Earlier people have not spoken for years and today, people have come out and I really appreciate the women who had the courage to stand up and talk and that is going to help all of us change our workplace culture and give us security,” replied the actor.

The 38-year-old further said, “And whoever it is, big or small, there is no place (for them), it has to be safe. It doesn’t matter if you are the biggest superstar or the smallest, but women have to be secure and the most important thing is that we have to keep the momentum going. We have to keep the conversation alive and once we keep that alive, a lot will change.”

The ‘Takht’ star appreciated the change that the industry has witnessed over the past few months and said, “A lot has been assessed and a lot of stand has been taken. I am sure legal course is also being taken. So many women have spoken out and so much has happened. For years, people would hide behind the curtains but today, we are openly having a discussion about it. So, it’s a huge change.”