“We haven’t ousted anyone but made use of opportunities that we got,” was how young chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav responded when asked if Yuzvendra Chahal and his performances have literally shut the ODI door on veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The wrist spinner duo of Chahal and Kuldeep have been regular feature in India’s ODI format confining finger spinner Ashwin to the sidelines and relegating Ravindra Jadeja as the third specialist spinner.

“No, no, not at all. We haven’t ousted anyone. It’s just that we have got the opportunities and we did well. They (Ashwin and Jadeja) have always been doing well for India. In Test matches, Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin) and Jaddu Bhai (Ravindra Jadeja) are still playing,” Kuldeep said on the eve of the second ODI.

“And we learn a lot from them. They have a lot of experience. When I am in the Test squad, I learn a lot from them. Whenever we got an opportunity, for me and Chahal, we have performed for the team and that helped the team to win, so happy about it,” Kuldeep waxed eloquent about the kind of relation that the duo share with the senior pair.

In the first game, Kuldeep bowled well and got two wickets while Jadeja despite going wicketless was very economical.

Kuldeep is happy that all spinners are bowling well.

“To be honest, me, (Yuzvendra Chahal) and Jaddu bhai (Ravindra Jadeja) are playing really well so nothing much to worry about and we are focusing game by game,” added Kuldeep.

Quizzed if he has ever felt pressure while bowling to any batsmen, he said: “No one to be very honest. There are few players, who have played me well and I am not afraid of getting hit.”

However Shaun Marsh, according to Kuldeep is one batsman, who has really played him well.