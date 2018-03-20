What is corruption? 

Corruption is the misuse of entrusted power (by heritage, education, marriage, election, appointment or whatever else!) for private gain. This broader definition covers not only the politicians and the public servants, but also the CEOs and CFOs of companies, the notary public, the team leaders at a workplace, administrators or admissions-officers to private schools or hospitals, the coaches of soccer teams, etc. We should avoid all corruption whether it is small or large.

Ashfaque Nadwi

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)