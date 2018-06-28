Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is well known for documenting his life on social media.

Be it his blog, Twitter or Instagram, the veteran star keeps his fans abreast with the daily happenings of his life.

Big B, who is currently in Scotland, on Thursday, shared a rather amusing incident which took place with him on the streets of Glasgow.

The ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ star revealed he was mistaken for Salman Khan while he was taking a stroll in the city.

“I walk the street of Glasgow by myself .. until a car drives by and occupant yells out .. ‘ hey Salman Khan how you doin’ ..”

Meanwhile, the 75-year-old is in Glasgow, shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s next ‘Badla,’ alongside Taapsee Pannu.