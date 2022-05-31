Former anti-narcotics officer Sameer Wankhede, handled many fake drug cases by harassing and extorting Bollywood celebs. Just to remain in the limelight he used to pick each day one new celebrity but the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case was severely criticised over loopholes, and has been transferred to the Directorate General of Taxpayers Services in Chennai. After he was removed from the Mumbai drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested, Wankhede was sent to the Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management in Mumbai. Aryan Khan was later released on bail and his name was cleared in the case.

Then Wankhede was the Mumbai zonal chief of the Narcotics Control Bureau, or NCB, when he and others raided the cruise ship off the city’s coast last year. He has faced action for allegedly submitting a fake caste certificate for a government job. There were many anomalies that were exposed by NCP leader Nawab Mallik. Wankhede’s fake caste certificate to bar license he was involved in various controversies. He was assigned to create unrest in Mumbai but later on things boomeranged at him.

There were five major irregularities in the investigation conducted by Wankhede after the drugs raid. No videography was done during the search operation and there were lapses in analyzing the contents of Aryan Khan’s phone, since the chats do not link him with the case. No medical test was done to prove consumption of drugs and one witness even turned hostile, telling the special investigation team that he was made to sign on blank papers, adding two more witnesses told the investigation team that they weren’t at the location at the time of the NCB raid.Another serious lapse was the clubbing of all the accused and invoking the same charges against everyone, even when Aryan Khan was found without drugs.

People knew there was foul play and that is the reason they supported Aryan Khan. He is innocent as per the law of the land. As per the lawyers of Aryan Khan, no recovery of drugs was made from Aryan Khan. There is no evidence of consumption. The entire case sought to be made out by Sameer Dawood Wankhede against Aryan Khan is on the basis of alleged WhatsApp chats. There seems to be no case legally, but to extort 25–26 crores of rupees, Sameer Dawood Wankhede acted in an extra legal, maybe illegal, arrogant and high-handed manner, misusing power and authority in Modi’s India.

The 23-year-old was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 during a raid conducted on the cruise ship off Mumbai coast on its way to Goa. He was sent to judicial custody by a magistrate court in Mumbai while the court denied his bail plea. Aryan hasn’t been allowed to meet his family members physically due to strict Covid-19 norms. However, all the undertrials are allowed to speak to their family via video call once or twice a week.

Aryan was put through hell, his privacy was breached, his cell phone was confiscated and there were none-stop media trials on him. Wankhede and the media collectively lost a lot to Aryan Khan. His life and reputation were ruined by a so -called NCB officer. Since Wankhede is shunted out of Mumbai, there are no raids or news of drugs. Surprisingly, instead of doing so many frauds he is not yet arrested. He was not asked to pay for the damage done to Aaryan. Sameer Dawood Wankhede has tinted past since he was previously in customs & excise department where he allegedly extorted money from celebrities and film stars by confiscating expensive goods brought by them from foreign countries and he only released the items after they coughed up huge money since he told the gullible celebs that they had to pay taxes and import duties on the items. Many years back SRK had to pay through his nose almost 12 lakh rupees which was a big sum in those days to Wankhede for purchasing an imported Iranian rug costing millions from Dubai. Also, he had allowed the World Cup cricket trophy to be displayed only after paying a lump sum from the BCCI. He is rumored to wear Armani shirts worth almost a lakh of rupees and flaunts diamond studded Bulgari watches costing upwards of 40 lakhs. So, this extravagant lifestyle is certainly sponsored by his greed for moolah therefore you cannot rule out the possibility that he tried to extort crores from king khan and Bollywood celebs in the name of a drug probe.