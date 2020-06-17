Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday again questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘silence’ on the India-China standoff in Galwan Valley in Ladakh and said the nation needs to know what exactly was happening there.

“Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?” Rahul tweeted.

The Congress too has flayed the Prime Minister: “Ever wondered why a vociferous man who never failed to question the (previous) government on every issue is now completely silent? Because, now he cannot blame anyone else but himself for all the failures.”

Congress leader P Chidambaram too had questioned Modi’s silence on the border issue. “The PM has maintained a worrying silence since May 5. Can you imagine any other head of the government not saying a word for 7 weeks since the intrusion of foreign troops into a country?” he asked on Tuesday evening.

On Jun 10 too, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted: “The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile, the PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene.”

Twenty Indian Army men, including officers, were killed in a violent clash with Chinese People’s Liberation Army at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the Indian Army said on Tuesday.