Praful Patel is on way to jail. That too with serious charges of conspiring with underworld dons. After the elections he will be arrested but the disclosure to media is well timed just before election.

When NCP president Sharad Pawar volunteered to meet ED whole Maharashtra was set on fire… but nobody from NCP seems even supporting Patel. Sharad Pawar was expected to strongly protest which he has not done. Patel becoming another “Bhujbal”… NCP letting him down?