The battle of Maharashtra Assembly elections has already started after notification by the Election Commission of India. With the nomination of Abhimanyu Pawar, Personal Assistant (PA) of CM Devendra Fadnavis, from Ausa Assembly seat as BJP-Shiv Sena candidate, protests have erupted. Local leaders and workers of both BJP-Shiv Sena have opposed the candidature of an outsider Abhimanyu Pawar. They have demanded the BJP leadership to change the candidate and field a ‘son of soil’ from Ausa Assembly. For a single man the party has disappointed its cadres of Latur district. Here BJP is following a strategy like that of Congress.

It is remarkable that the first lists of the ruling alliance BJP and Shiv Sena include 27 candidates from opposition parties, 18 from NCP and 9 from Congress. This has also disappointed their cadres as many genuine leaders of BJP-Shiv Sena are deprived of tickets for contesting election. October 4 is the last date of filing nominations. Voting for 288 seats of Maharashtra Assembly will be held on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.

Abhimanyu Pawar is contesting assembly election first time. His name figured in first list of the BJP from Ausa seat in Latur district. He will file nomination papers on Friday.

When our correspondent Nikhil Sagare spoke to Bajrang Jadhav chairman of Latur Zilla Parishad Agriculture Committee said, “The BJP party leaders have taken a wrong decision. Both Shiv Sena and BJP are raising their voice against this decision. Seat must be allotted to local candidate. If Abhimanyu Pawar’s nomination is not cancelled then any untoward incident will happen.”

According to sources, Abhimanyu Pawar managed to get the ticket for assembly election on account of being PA of Chief Minister of Maharashtra while local leaders of Ausa Assembly are disappointed due to this decision of the BJP. Some leaders of BJP and Shiv Sena of the constituency met the Guardian Minister of Latur Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar and registered their protest on fielding Abhimanyu Pawar from Ausa on Wednesday. Arvind Patil Nilangekar, brother of Guardian Minister confirmed this.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said, “BJP leaders have become more aggressive. When two parties form alliance they have discussion pertaining to various issues and decision is taken accordingly. In order to calm down the situation party leaders are taking efforts.”

Shiv Sena leader and former MLA of Ausa Dinkar Mane said that Abhimanyu Pawar is being seen as an outsider in the area. Ausa is traditional seat of Sena. He represented this assembly seat twice in 1999 and 2004. Therefore, Sena workers are demanding that Ausa seat should be given back to the party so that a son of soil could be fielded from this seat. This time, Shiv Sena left Ausa Assembly seat for the BJP under seat sharing agreement.

BJP and Sena workers went into the streets on Wednesday and protested the decision to field Abhimanyu Pawar from Ausa. Protesters also blocked the road. They expressed their anger over this. They demanded to replace Abhimanyu Pawar by either Bajrang Jadhav or Dinkar Mane.

Bajrang Jadhav is a prominent BJP leader of Ausa constituency. He is chairman of Latur Zilla Parishad Agriculture Committee. Jadhav also said that Abhimanyu Pawar is an outsider. He said that if the party will not hear their voice, one of them will fight election. This indicates that Bajrang Jadhav can be rebel candidate from Ausa Assembly. Jadhav clearly said that if their demand is rejected by the party, he or any son of soil can contest polls from Ausa seat.

BJP leader Arvind Patil Nilangekar said that party workers have expressed their feelings. The Guardian Minister assured them to convey their feelings to the party leadership. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is not only the family but our mother and we are children of this family. We should stand by the party. During the last 20 years, they have added members to the party one by one here. Earlier, Latur district had been Congress dominated. But under the leadership of Guardian Minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, Latur became stronghold of the BJP in last five years.

On the other hand, Abhimanyu Pawar expressed his gratitude to the BJP leadership for giving ticket from Ausa and thanked Sena for supporting him. He said that he will win election and leave no stone unturned in serving the people. Congress’ sitting MLA Basavraj Patil is going to give Abhimanyu Pawar a tough fight in Ausa. Apart from this, he has to face opposition within the party and alliance, which is more challenging than Basavraj Patil. It is a million dollar question that will Abhimanyu Pawar break ‘Chakravyuh of Ausa Assembly’?