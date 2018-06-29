Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan said his party will continue to compete for the upcoming General Election 2018 till the last ball.

“You should never consider your political opponent weak,” Geo News quoted Khan as saying.

On Thursday, he made the remark while addressing party workers in NA-131 (Lahore) constituency.

The competition for the NA-131 (Lahore) will be tough, since Imran is contesting against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

“The competition in NA-131 will be quite close,” Geo News quoted Imran as saying.

PTI leader Waleed Iqbal will lead the party’s electoral campaign in NA-131, Khan informed.

On Thursday, the party workers protested outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence, claiming that the tickets for the upcoming elections have been distributed unfairly.

The workers also chanted slogans like “injustice within the party”.