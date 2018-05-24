Nearly 13 years after releasing his last album “Lost and Found”, Will Smith is making his musical comeback with a new track titled “To the Clique”.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on Wednesday broke the internet after posting a video on his Instagram page with the caption-“Gettin’ back in the studio. Just warmin’ Up. Link in bio.”

The video has since been viewed more than 4 million times and has also been trending on twitter. He also followed it up with a YouTube video, where he further explained his comeback.

“At my peak, I was doing a television show, a movie, and an album every year. So it was like churning out that creativity. What happens is you get to a point where you get empty,” Smith says to open the video. “So I’m excited. I’m reenergized and creating wildly like I used to. I’m ready. I got the beast back.”

On Tuesday, the two-time Oscar nominee also announced that he would be creating a new track for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with DJ Diplo and American singer Nicky Jam and Kosovar Albanian singer Era Istrefi.