Will Smith will not be returning for ‘The Suicide Squad.’ The actor who played Deadshot in David Ayer’s 2016 film ‘Suicide Squad’ also introduced Margot Robbie’s iteration of Harley Quinn.

He was never officially signed on for the sequel, which is from writer-director James Gunn, and scheduling issues are said to be behind Smith’s exit from the franchise.

The sequel is being described as a new take and will feature a mostly all-new case of characters.

It is still unknown who will return from the first installment, which also included characters such as the Joker, Captain Boomerang and Killer Croc.

The original film saw government boss Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) forcing the villains into service, offering them lighter prison sentences in exchange for going on a dangerous (and secret) mission.

Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ has an August 6, 2021, release date, putting it almost exactly seven years after the director’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ his first foray into big-budget comic book films.

Smith next appears as the Genie in Disney’s live-action ‘Aladdin,’ set to open May 24.