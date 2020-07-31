Chart of our ancient academic history, achievements, misunderstandings, and chart of future education plan for 21st century India has come at the right time. Lack of professionally qualified teachers and increased deployment of teachers for non-academic purposes Has upset the education system.

India has a very rich tradition of imparting knowledge. ‘Gurukul’ was a type of education system in ancient India in which there were disciples (students) living in the same house with the Guru. Nalanda was the oldest university system of education in this world. Students from all over the world were fascinated and taken aback by Indian knowledge systems. Many branches of the modern knowledge system originated in India. In ancient India, our ancient knowledge has been paramount behind the idea of education as high quality. However, the Indian education system has failed to capitalize on its early edge due to years of financial, financial constraints, and erroneous policies of modern India colonial rule, the brunt of which India has suffered for generations.

Today Modi government has brought new education policies for restructuring the education system in India with innovations that will use the Indian demographic dividend to meet Indian needs in the future Fourth Industrial Revolution. The draft of the new education policy was finalized by presenting its report on May 31, 2019, under the chairmanship of the National Education Policy Committee, Dr. K Kasturirangan and it was proposed to implement this policy soon in the budget 2019-20. Today this education policy has been implemented across the country from next year.

Due to flaws in the current education policy, a need was felt to introduce this new form. As such the current curriculum does not meet the developmental needs of children. And the current education sector is struggling badly with a shortage of qualified and trained teachers. Currently, most of the early childhood education is imparted through Anganwadis and private-play schools. However, the educational aspects of early childhood have received less attention in this new education policy. The policy recommends developing a two-part curriculum for early childhood care and education. Guidelines for children up to three years old and educational framework for children between three and eight years old. This will be implemented by reform and expansion of the Anganwadi system and co-implementation of Anganwadis with primary schools.

The new policy talks of expanding the scope of the Right to Education Act, 2009 for all children between the ages of three to 18 years, which includes early childhood education and secondary school education. The review of recent amendments to the RTE Act on continuous and comprehensive evaluation and no-detention policy has been emphasized. For children up to class eight, schools have been given guidelines to ensure that children are attaining age-appropriate learning levels. Now based on the new policy, board examinations will be restructured to test only the original concept and not to find the topper. These board exams will be on many subjects. Students can choose their subjects and semesters according to their interests, in which they will get the opportunity to study science as well as art subjects.

The present structure of schooling has been restructured based on the development needs of the students. In which the 10 + 2 + 3 structure is to be replaced by a 5-3-3-4 design consisting of (i) a five-year foundational stage (three years of pre-primary school and classes one and two), (ii) ) The three-year stage of preparation (classes three to five), (iii) the middle stage of three years (classes six to eight), and (iv) the four-year secondary stage (classes nine to 12). The current education system focuses only on Ratta learning. Now, efforts have been made to reduce the course load to its required basic material. New ways have been found to improve school exams, current board exams force students to focus on only a few subjects, which hinders their all-round development, Indian students do not know how to study happily. In today’s method, the test of learning in a formulaic way has caused stress in students.

Although the establishment of primary schools in every colony has increased the reach of education, it has driven the development of very small schools but they complicate it. Therefore, in the new policy, many public schools should be brought together to form a school campus. A complex for this would include a secondary school (class nine to twelve) and all the public schools in its neighborhood that provide education from pre-primary to class eight. These will also include anganwadis, vocational education facilities, and an adult education center. Each school campus will be a semi-autonomous unit that will provide integrated education at all stages from the early stage to secondary education. Every effort will be made to efficiently share resources such as infrastructure and trained teachers on a school campus.

The shortage of professionally qualified teachers and the increase in the deployment of teachers for non-academic purposes have plagued our education system. For this, according to the new policy, the emphasis has been laid on new recruitment of teachers and they should be posted in special school premises for at least five to seven years. They will not be allowed to participate in any non-teaching activities during school hours. Existing B.Ed. The program will be replaced by a four-year integrated B.Ed. High-quality content, pedagogy, and practical training and an integrated continuous professional development for all disciplines will also be done. Regulation of schools will be conducted separately from aspects like policymaking, school operation, and educational development. Independent state school regulatory authorities will be established for each state that will set basic common standards for public and private schools. To strengthen the policy, the education department of the state will formulate and monitor and supervise the policy.

In the new education policy, the emphasis is on research and research, the use of technology, cooperation between different disciplines, cohesion and dialogue, training of teachers, all these will bring positive changes in the education sector of the country. The latest Kasturirangan report or draft new education policy in the education sector shows the need of the hour for improvement in education. The modern Indian education system is crying out for reform. The draft New Education Policy (NEP) is the right time to take stock of its history, achievements, misunderstandings, and chart future education plans for 21st century India.

