On February 14, 2019, the Pulwama attack took place (which India alleged Pakistan sponsored militants carried out) in which 40 security personnel were killed. In response to it, India carried out an aerial strike at Balakot on February 26 even on Pakistani soil (and not merely on the soil of PoJK). Pakistan responded to it by February 27 aerial strike at military installations of India in which an Indian fighter plane was destroyed and Indian pilot was captured by Pakistan and was released soon after.

The Pakistanis were dancing and even General Musharraf (former Pak Army Chief and former President of Pakistan) was boasting and gloating that Pakistan is one-up (its videos and report available on YouTube and media) because India did not reply to February 27 aerial strike on India by Pakistan. However, PM Modi, BJP/Hindutva forces carried out a full-blown false propaganda during the 2019 Parliamentary election campaign that India is one-up and India will always go into Pakistan and will hit the terrorists if any terrorist attack happens in India in future by the Pak proxies (by saying that ‘Ghar Me Ghus Kar Marenge’).

This macho posture against the Muslim majority Pakistan by the Hindu majority India brought handsome political dividends to BJP in the 2019 Parliamentary election because communal nationalism got boost due to it and it electorally mobilised Hindus in great numbers who have been pushed by BJP towards theocratic State the ‘Hindu Rashtra’ as is evident from the statements of many office bearers and even Member of Parliament of BJP including MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur during her election campaign at Bhopal (and will be more evident from next week when Hindutva forces will press for Ram Mandir at disputed site of Babri Masjid notwithstanding its title suit pending in Supreme Court).

Here one may be puzzled as to why Congress party and other opposition parties allowed BJP to get away with it (the fake macho posture against Pakistan) when Pakistan was one up as was known to them all and it was even mentioned in an editorial in prominent newspaper ‘The Times of India’ by defense commentator Manoj Joshi. However, this is not a puzzle at all because Congress and all other parties in India are under the debilitating influence of ‘Brahmanism’ (mainly priestly and preaching class) and do not want ‘Kshatriyas’ (warrior class) to gain importance in Indian politics. That is the reason Britishers sent Gokhale to bring Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa so that the Indians (about 2 million of them returned battle-hardened from World War I) could not raise guns for independence even after Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Punjab (from where a huge number of people joined World War I). India did not use superior air-force against China in 1962 and preferred to suffer a humiliating defeat, so on and on.

Now the bluff of the Modi government has again been called off. On the eve of the SCO summit as per the Government of India, the Pak sponsored militants have killed 5 CRPF Jawans and injured equal numbers in an attack at Anantnag in J&K. Now India is not going in Pakistan territory to attack these Pak sponsored terrorists. ‘Ghar Me Ghus Kar Marenge’ boast has now become an embarrassment for India.

Here, it is pertinent to mention that Indians have some funny ideas about State matters. The independence struggle was merely for partial independence because India sought independence only from the civilian element of the then government of the Britishers and not from its martial element as Indians did not raise guns for independence. Had the blood of both Hindus and Muslims flown together on Indian soil (as happened in 1857) after World War II (when again about 2 million battle-hardened Indians returned from War) no communal force (from Muslims or Hindus) would have dared to even ask for partition of India.

India paid the price for it when about one million Indians were killed and about 15 million Indians were displaced in horribly gory situation during India’s partition in 1947 (born out of so-called non-violent freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi and his politically naïve followers like Nehru, Patel, etc.) and Indians are still paying price for it. Whether debilitated ‘Kshatriyas’ of Hindu order under ‘Brahmanism’ like it or not, the last word on India’s partition is yet to be written and Kashmir problem will see to it.

After Balakot, the Congress and other opposition parties did not ask BJP/PM Modi as to why the government did not reply to February 27 aerial strike by Pakistan on India, because that would have escalated war and which have ended in retrieve of PoJK and that would have improved the clout of warrior class in Indian Politics.

All “these eggs on India’s face” is the result of unresolved Kashmir problem which cannot be solved unless India retrieves PoJK. However, only a secular and socialist (welfare-State) India can do it as people of PoJK will prefer to join such India only and it can be achieved only when:-

India restores secularism by minimum of two writ petitions

India establish welfare – State by deploying huge State-capital of Rs 1,000 lakh crore in the interest of the people, to be recovered from about one million tax evaders

India in its apathy towards the suffering of Muslim Kashmiris has gone to such a length that it is openly flaunting its absurd and ludicrous Pakistan policy that India will not talk to Pakistan unless it stops terrorism. India is making itself laughing stocks by saying so without understanding that India should talk to Pakistan precisely because it is inflicting terrorism on India (after-all if a neighbour is throwing stone on some one’s house then he cannot say that he will not talk unless neighbour stops throwing stone). India talks such nonsense for the simple reason that ultimately in any talk Kashmir will be discussed and India knows that present-day communal India will never get Kashmir in any fair settlement of Kashmir problem and Indians cannot tolerate another partition of their motherland.

Therefore, India should stop playing over-smart and should understand that the powerful Western Christian world led by the USA will not be able to protect India on Kashmir issue forever. Any grave untoward incidence in Kashmir (especially in present increased alienation of Kashmiris after Burhan Wani incidence of July 2016) having a potential of converting Indo-Pak conflict into Indo-Islam conflict (in view of Pak former Army Chief General Raheel Sharif commanding ‘Sunni-NATO’ and Pakistani soldiers reportedly providing security to Palaces and Holy sites of Mecca, Medina in Saudi Arabia) will be extremely difficult for India to handle.

It is hoped that India will show the wisdom of solving Kashmir problem through plebiscite after restoring secularism and after establishing welfare State in India as mentioned above so that it does not face embarrassing situation of getting eggs on its face as is happening presently after un-responded Anantnag strike of June 12 by Pak sponsored militants.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of AFTERNOON VOICE and AFTERNOON VOICE does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.