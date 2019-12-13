A-19-year-old man was arrested by the police for allegedly stabbing his former girlfriend multiple times a day after she got married to another man in Ambernath.

According to police, the accused Vishal Khade a resident of Vadole village not only stabbed the woman but also attacked her husband when he tried to rescue her.

As per a report, the incident took place on Thursday around 8: 30 am when the woman was returning from a public toilet near her house. This is when Vishal allegedly accosted her and stabbed her with a knife. In the scuffle, her husband suffered minor injuries.

In her complaint, the woman said that she was in love with the accused. However, she chose to marry another man at her parents’ behest.

Police inspector Sanjay Dhumal of the Ambernath police station said that the victim was admitted to a government hospital and was currently out of danger. The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder). Further probe is on in the matter.