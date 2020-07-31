Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced free travel for girls and women in the state roadways buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan falls on August 3 this year.

No fare will be charged from female passengers in general and express buses (except AC, Volvo, and All India Permit buses) of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation within the state.

Similarly, women and girls will be able to get a free ride in the buses of Jaipur City Transport Services Ltd, a release said.