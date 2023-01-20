Women leaders and activists demand action against Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment charges

India’s International Wrestlers are protesting at the Jantar Mantar maidan in Delhi for the last three days against the alleged sexual harassment charges levelled against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

Top wrestlers who have won glory for the country Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and others are a part of the protest demanding justice.

We spoke to some women leaders and activists from India on their thoughts on this case:

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi told Afternoon Voice, “Whenever a woman comes forward with harassment charges, the people in power force them to be quiet. It is shameful that the accused has still not resigned and the government has failed in taking any action.”

“Cases of sexual harassment and crime against women are on the rise, and any person involved in such a heinous crime should be punished strictly”, said Navneet Rana, MP from the Amravati constituency.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat who was also attending in solidarity with the protesting wrestlers said, “The women of our country are credible and are making us proud on all fronts, but harassment of these kinds is forcing them to think otherwise.”

Karat further added, “The accused whosoever should be strictly punished and sacked from his job. The protest will continue until justice is delivered.”

NCP leader Fauzia Khan hit out at the Modi government and said, “This government doesn’t have the will to support the women or give them a safe environment; their ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ slogan is for namesake.”

Women rights activist Hasina Khan said, “In such cases, the person involved should be immediately sacked and a thorough investigation should be conducted, as it is a human violation. The demands of the protesters should not be ignored and must be taken up by the government on priority.”

Women activist Chayanika Shah said, “These women wrestlers work so hard for our country. The elected government representatives should be the ones protecting them at all stages, but unfortunately, they themselves are indulging in such crimes.”