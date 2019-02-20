Women-driven Bollywood films raking in the money at the box-office has become a trend, says actor Pooja Hegde, hoping that heroines would now start getting paid as much as their male counterparts.

The “Mohenjo Daro” and “Housefull 4” actor says it’s very sad to see the way the industry operates in a way that women are putting in equal amount of effort as the men, but do get paid less.

When pay disparity issue was used to be raised, the argument was that the men are bringing the audience in and they are making the money for the producers, according to her.

“But now, if you look at the trend that’s going on female-driven films are doing very well,” Pooja told agencies, citing “Raazi” and “Veere di wedding” as examples.

“They (female-driven films) are all doing really well. So, I am hoping that now that the women are also pulling in hundred crore films…I think they are going to get paid as much as the men,” she said.

“But we need more female producers also to help us out here…something that has to be collective effort (to achieve wage parity),” Pooja added.

Producers have now realised that women-driven films are making money.

“2018 definitely belonged to women, and I am hoping 2019 will also be the same. People are making female-oriented films,” she said.

Pooja, who has done Telugu films such as “Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava”, “Sakshyam”, “Rangasthalam”, “Duvvada Jagannadham” and “Oka Laila Kosam”, said it was a great experience shooting with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh for “Housefull 4”.