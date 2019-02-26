

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Tuesday said the 50-over World Cup is not on his mind as he likes to stay in the present.

Pandya, who has become a regular member of the T20 squad, said, “I am not thinking that far. I like to stay in the present and would like to control whatever is in my hand. I am just thinking about the game tomorrow.”

India will face a must-win challenge against Australia on Wednesday, having lost the series opener by three wickets.

“Obviously every game is important when you play for India. We are 0-1 down in the series and we will go to level the series tomorrow,” he said.

India would be looking to make the most of the situation and assess every player in the limited opportunities as the Virat Kohli-led side is left with only one T20I and five ODIs against Australia ahead of the World Cup.

“We have been constantly performing well, just losing the odd game in the middle. We have momentum on our side and we are confident that we will have a positive result tomorrow,” he said.

Pandya heaped praised on Australia’s performance in every department, saying the visitors always give their 100 per cent whenever they step onto the field.

“Obviously history says Australia has always been a competitive side. Whenever you play against them, you know they are going to give their 100 per cent,” Pandya said.

A 0-1 down India will take on Australia to level the two-match T20I series at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 27.