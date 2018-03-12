Yami Gautam looks gorgeous on Exhibit magazine cover

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has unveiled a gorgeous magazine cover recently.

Yami has graced the cover of Exhibit magazine for the entire month of March.

She released the cover on social media. She captioned it saying, “Happy women’s day to all the women who can be just as gadget friendly. Thank you @exhibitmagazine for this unique cover concept! Styling – @aastha06 Make up – @shraddhanaik26 Hair – @AmitThakur26”

Dressed to perfection in a choco-color designer two-piece outfit, which shows her perfectly sculpted legs, dolled up with bold gold eye makeup and stunning messy tresses paired with beautiful gold earrings.

In the inside images of the magazine, Yami looks gorgeous with her dresses and accentuating accessories.

Yami will be soon starting the shoot of Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.