The COVID-19 crisis has dramatically changed how we work and also changed how we exercise and stay fit. As a form of exercise that can be easily practised even in a small enclosed space, Yoga has found new converts during the pandemic. Yoga played an essential role in everyone’s life as gyms were closed; runners and cyclists had no option.

Historically, Yoga was more than just a method of physical exercise as it is now being propagated; it was a way of life. Yoga, which originated in India and has been part of Indian civilization for millennia, is a practice that aligns our mind, body, and spirit and enhances mental clarity.

Everyone has dedicated themselves to a lifestyle and culture that surpasses meditation techniques and includes healthy eating habits, bathing habits, social interaction, and work. But the fundamental importance of the existence of life and its unison with the soul is often possible only through yoga illustrations in everyone’s life. Also, the theory of immunity to fight the virus gave Yoga a face shift. In this connection, from food to lifestyle, changes have been embraced by people worldwide.

The chapter Immunity Boosting Sleep says sound sleep for 6 to 8 hours at night is essential for good health because it is during such sleep when most functions of the body shut down, that the brain is free to give its full attention to assess the wear and tear of the system and repair the worn-out cells properly. Natural sleep has become a rarity in today’s world. Medicated sleep does not provide proper rejuvenation. A link is formed between the mind, the brain and the corresponding body part which is seen to have a relaxing and rejuvenating effect on them all. The writing is simple, straightforward and very intriguing. Yoga mudras are well depicted and if it is taken up with interest one can really benefit and enjoy the essence of life.