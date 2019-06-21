We can say that we are living in a Kaliyug as we witness untoward incidents taking place in every strata of society. The youngsters must feel their responsibilities and utilise their spare time in useful ways. Further, they should be able to appease God and take His guidance for their well being rather than following a wrong path. However, it is generally found that the teenagers are crossing the limits and in lust for love, they even rape their colleagues or in a fit of anger, they go to the extent of murdering or just throw acid to deface their sweetheart on vengeance.

Just like in the USA, the students are going to the extent of stabbing their friends for ransom or for old enmity or just to establish their supremacy in an authoritative manner. As a parent, one should develop their children with a good mind, a stable body language, and the will to help friends. For this to happen, parents must make an effort to guide the young to have faith in God and the Social values from a young age.

Children on their part should not fall in the trap of bad elements and thereby losing their identity instead of developing a healthy relationship to overcome the evil mind present to put up exemplary behaviour. To balance life from all these obstacles, Yoga can provide a meaningful life and make sure of resilience in their student life full of pressure. Body and mind should bond together to lead a successful life and become a responsible citizen of India.

The atmosphere is hot and humid and the people likely to get all types of ailments during this season. To add to that, the hectic and stress-filled life makes you vulnerable to get life-threatening ones such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and sleep disorders. It is time to drink more water during this season. An early morning walk will give you fresh breeze and a new lease of life to undertake the tensions of that particular day. Half an hour of brisk walking followed by 15 minutes of Yoga keep you fit all the time and give you the energy needed to undergo work pressure and the travel pressure for the day.

How often we see people who have a tough time trying to reach their toes. Every day, we notice at least one ‘all-rounder’ who huffs and puffs to climb that one floor to their home or that one flight of stairs to the platform. However, that is not seen as a sign of being unhealthy — the painting is attributed to stress, those few extra pounds are characterised as a ‘sign of the wealthy’. So, it is time to work hard on your regular exercises and have control over eating. Avoid junk food and consume a lot of intake of milk to keep fit all the time and avoid unnecessary stress to fall victims of the four life-threatening diseases. It is time to fight fit as life is precious and it is the survival of the fittest.

Many studies have tried to determine the effectiveness of Yoga as a complementary intervention for cancer, schizophrenia, asthma, and heart disease. The results of these studies have been mixed and inconclusive, with cancer studies suggesting none to unclear effectiveness, and others suggesting yoga may reduce risk factors and aid in a patients psychological healing process.

Yoga has special importance in controlling high blood pressure and regular practice of Yoga is very beneficial. Light relaxing exercises are also beneficial in case of this problem. Deep breathing and Kumbhak should be avoided and postures like Sukhasana, Vajrasana should be used for practicing breathing exercises. Practice Shavasana in case of weariness. Chandrabhedi Pranayam is beneficial in reducing high blood pressure and other old age problems. Katichakrasana, Tadasana, Bhujangasana, Shalabhasana, Dhanurasana, Pavan Muktasana, and Shavasana are very beneficial in case of a normal blood pressure level. Body purification processes and Jala Neti are very beneficial. Regular practice of Yoga Nidra is helpful in controlling the increased blood pressure levels. Regular practice of meditation reduces the risk of high blood pressure.

Laughter Yoga is like an aerobic exercise (cardio workout) which brings more oxygen to the body and brain which makes one feel more healthy and energetic. Laughter Yoga strengthens the immune system which not only prevents you from falling sick but also helps to heal a variety of illnesses like hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, depression, arthritis, allergies, asthma, bronchitis, backache, fibromyalgia, migraine headaches, menstrual disorders, cancer, and many others.

Yoga is having a special role to play in health matters and if we practice the art of yoga on a regular basis we can feel fit and fettle all the time.

