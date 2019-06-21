PM Narendra Modi’s clarion call for marking one day as ‘International Day of Yoga’ has received overwhelming response all over the world. In a first, a total of 177 nations across the world came together and passed the resolution to declare June 21 as the ‘International Day of Yoga at the UN’. The declaration of International Day of Yoga is the great moment for India in history. Modi, an ascetic who is a committed vegetarian and an enthusiastic yoga practitioner himself, suggested an international yoga day. The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015. On this day, more than 30,000 people, including PM Modi, perform yoga asanas at Rajpath in New Delhi.

As regards fear of failure and stress management, he knows it very well how to control the fear of failure and manage stress. The present government is the most democratic inside the house where leaders from particular authority get involved in numerous project discussion before its implementation. He encourages Yoga and meditation which helps the human brain to counter fear and stress. Yoga is said to come from Hinduism long back and is being practiced worldwide today. People have learned about the merits of Yoga and have accepted it in the form of exercise and meditation. PM Modi said that Yoga can provide health benefits free of cost, and added that several countries that were unaware of India’s culture are now connected to it because of yoga.

PM Modi has put his views for adopting a day especially for yoga while addressing the United Nations General Assembly. He has asked the world leaders for adopting international yoga day to deal with declining health because of negative climate changes. Especially, he suggested June 21 for adopting the international day of yoga as this day is the longest day in northern hemisphere regions as well as of great significance in many parts of the world.

Modi has said that “One does not need to perform yoga for 24 hours, only 50 or 60 minutes. Yoga has the power to give health assurance at zero cost. When people perform yoga for the first time, they feel that several organs that were lying asleep start waking up.” He further added that there was once a time when yoga was practised only by sages and monks, but it has now become a part of daily life. “Today, there is no question mark over yoga in any part of the world.

Changes occurred with time; different societies in the world made additions to yoga and led to its improvement as per place, time, situation and age.” There are many countries which do not know our language, traditions or culture, but the entire world is getting connected with us because of yoga.

Recalling how the United Nations gave its nod for International Day of Yoga, Modi said there might not be a single country where yoga-related programmes are not held. “Today, in many states of the country, yoga has been adopted as part of their education so that future generations get apprised of this science of ours to help it become a part of their lives.”

According to Modi, “Yoga is one of the most precious gifts given by the ancient Indian sages to humankind” and he said that Yoga is the journey from ‘me’ to ‘we’. Yoga keeps both your body and minds healthy. It strengthens your body and keeps your mind at peace.

Sure, yoga is a fabulous workout for the mind and body and I know it can help sculpt and stretch your muscles. Yoga is a way of life or Art of living through the mental, spiritual and physical path. It also helps in learning how to rise above the pull of mind, emotions and lower bodily needs and face challenges of day to day life. Yoga works on the level of one’s body, mind, and energy.

Yoga is a known stress buster, but it’s also one of the most effective workouts for fighting stubborn fat stores, especially the ones that crop up after age 40. Yoga has created miracles. Health is wealth and it ensures a vigorous and blissful life. Every kind of efficiency and success in life rests on a healthy body. Lastly, in the words of Modi, “Yoga is India’s gift to the world for health, wellness, and peace. It connects us with wellness and happiness.”

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of AFTERNOON VOICE and AFTERNOON VOICE does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.