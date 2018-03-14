Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid part ways

Pop star Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid have called it quits after dating for more than two years.

The pair was last photographed together on January 29 in New York.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend.

She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all,” Zayn, 25, said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Gigi, 22, said the split was amicable and she is grateful for the “love and time” Zayn shared with her.

“Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years not only in the relationship, but in life in general.

I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be,” she tweeted.

The two started dating in late 2015 and went public with their relationship by appearing together at the Met Gala in May 2016. They were photographed together on the August 2017 cover of Vogue Magazine.