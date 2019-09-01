One person was killed and four others sustained injuries after a gas cylinder blast resulted into to the wall of a chawl collapsing in Malad (West) on Sunday.

A woman, Manju Anand (35), was trapped under the rubble of the wall. While the Fire Brigade rescued Manju and she was taken to hospital, she was declared dead on arrival.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell, around 9 am on Sunday, a gas cylinder exploded at a house in Chawl No 91 in MHB Colony, Malad Malwani, due to which its wall collapsed.

Four other persons — Shital Kate (44), Shiddhesh Gote (19), Mamata Pawar (22) and Ashwini Jadhav (26) — were sustained injuries in the cylinder blast. According to doctors at the Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali, while Kate and Gote were treated and discharged, the condition of Pawar, with 80 per cent burns, is critical. Jadhav has sustained 15 per cent burns and is in the hospital in a stable condition.