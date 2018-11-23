With cloud computing becoming more prevalent in companies, both large and small, the global requirement for professionals is steadily on the rise and over a million jobs in the sector will be created in the country by 2022, according to a report.

Companies are currently investing 4.5 times the rate of traditional IT spending on cloud infrastructure, and it is expected to grow even faster by 2020, according to a report by ed-tech platform for executives Great Learning.

The report is based on conversations with senior cloud experts, recruiting managers as well as subject matter experts and is supplemented by data from high-quality industry research reports.

In the coming years, however, nearly all IT expenditure will be on a private, public or hybrid cloud environment, making all IT roles, in some sense, cloud computing roles, it added.

The Indian cloud computing market, currently at $2.2 billion, is expected to grow to $4 billion by 2020 with an annual growth rate of more than 30 per cent, it added.

The rapid growth of cloud-native services and increasing acceptance of cloud-based environments as secure coupled with a need to save costs are driving companies away from traditional data centres (DCs) to cloud environments.

In India, the salary for an entry-level (0-2 years of experience) cloud professional is around Rs 5-7 lakhs which is significantly greater than that of a traditional IT engineer, who would earn about Rs 3-5 lakhs.

The report further added that unlike IT skill shortages in the past, solving this skills gap is challenging, as cloud brings a new set of skills, which haven’t been needed in the past.

This skill gap comes at a time when almost two-thirds of global enterprises are planning, implementing or using cloud computing, and more than 50 per cent of businesses agree that cloud computing is a high priority.