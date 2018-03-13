Beyonce and Jay-Z joint ‘On The Run II’ tour confirmed

Beyonce and Jay-Z have finally confirmed that they are going on a joint tour ‘On The Run II’.

The announcement was made in a promotional video of the couple together which was posted on Beyonce’s Instagram page.

News of the tour slipped out last week when Beyonce’s Facebook and Ticketmaster pages announced a date for the tour, on July 30 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field and then both posts were quickly deleted.

Beyonce and Jay-Z will stop in 15 cities across the UK and Europe before hitting 21 cities in North America.

Four dates are planned across the UK in June.

The couple will play at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on June 6, Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 9, the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on June 13 and the London Stadium in London on June 15.

The pair last toured together in 2014 for the first “On the Run” tour, supporting her self-titled 2013 album and Jay’s “Magna Carta Holy Grail.” Jay joined Beyonce onstage in New Jersey for the final date of her “Lemonade” tour in September 2016.