Truth is even green

High Court Delhi, once again by invalidating notification issued by President Ram Nath Kovind disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs for holding offices of profit as parliamentary secretaries and reinstating them has caused people to recall that ‘Innocent have nothing to fear’.

On the other hand, it has been proved that the Court will stand by the truth all the way. It’s bona fide victory of the truth and of Delhi people who elected them as their representatives. Furthermore, it’s a massive slap on the face of the creating obstacles in progress of AAP party and defacing it.

In a nutshell, the verdict of High Court has left those who have been getting disadvantages of their power and authority a lesson not to commit such mistake in future, whatever may come.

Mohd. Aabid

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)